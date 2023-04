Today is Jake Lang’s birthday. It is his third birthday in prison without a trial.

The police nearly killed Jake Lang on Jan. 6. Now he rots in prison without trial.

After being moved around from prison to prison for over 800 days and 25 months, Jake is now being held in Brooklyn where is the only J6 prisoner in his wing in a hostile prison.

Edward Jacob Lang

#7648-0054

M.D.C. Metropolitan Detention Center

PO Box 329002

Brooklyn NY 11232

