YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Lying Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff, Who Wants to Replace Laphonza Butler of Maryland as California’s Newest Senator, Lives in Maryland Too!

Could Maryland soon have another Senator claiming to be from California representing them in the near future?

Cristina Laila revealed last month that Gavin Newsom’s senate replacement, radical Marxist lesbian Laphonza Butler, actually lives in the Old Line State rather the Golden State. She was even registered to vote there last year.

Butler replaced the late Dianne Feinstein, who passed away in late September. Butler announced last month she would not run for a for a full six-year term. She will instead just serve out the remainder of Feinstein’s term which expires in 2024.

It turns out lying pencil-neck Adam Schiff, who wants to replace Butler, has a very similar problem. He too has claimed his primary residence as Maryland.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported that his primary residence is a large 3,420 square-foot home based in Tony Montgomery County. He reportedly maintains a little condo in Burbank, California as another “primary” residence likely to reduce his tax bill. It’s questionable whether he even goes there.

Kaczynski and Steck say tax records show he paid California property taxes using his Maryland address. Moreover, they reveal more records and photos on his social media accounts which show Schiff actually makes his full-time home in Maryland.

CNN reported:

For more than a decade, California Senate hopeful Rep. Adam Schiff has claimed his primary residence is a 3,420 square foot home he owns in Maryland, according to a review of mortgage records. At the same time, Schiff has for years taken a homeowner’s tax exemption on a much smaller 650 square foot condo he owns in Burbank, California, also claiming that home as his primary residence for a reduction in his tax bill of $7,000. He did not take an exemption on his home in Maryland. While Schiff has signed documents asserting both the Maryland property and the significantly smaller Burbank condo as his primary residences, tax records indicate that he paid his California property taxes in 2017 with a check featuring his Maryland address – the only year he paid with a personal check. And a review of past comments, pictures shared on his public social media, and records indicate Schiff makes his full-time home in Maryland.

But wait, there’s more! The deed records demonstrate that Schiff first designated the Maryland home as his primary residence in 2003. Schiff then refinanced his mortgage in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012 while continuing to claim the Maryland house as his primary home.

The Los Angeles County deed records for Schiff’s Burbank condo, which were purchased in 2009, were notarized in Maryland according to CNN. In addition, the state: California and the county: Los Angeles are crossed out on one page of the deed. Maryland and Montgomery County are written in.

CNN also reports that the records list Schiff’s Maryland home as an address the records are being returned to.

This potential scandal could create headaches for Schiff assuming Democrat primary voters care at all. He faces stiff competition from radical left favorites such as Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee for Butler’s seat.

Schiff would arguably be the absolute worst choice considering his role in spreading the despicable Russia collusion hoax to discredit President Trump’s historic 2016 election win. Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked him off the House Intelligence Committee as punishment back in January.

Congress also voted to censure him in March to the Democrats’ dismay.