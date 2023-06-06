“Gonna Be Historic” – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Explains How the House Plans to Punish Rep. Adam Schiff for Spreading the Russia Collusion Hoax and that the Vote Will Happen Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Steve Bannon Tuesday that the House of Representatives will be voting to hold Adam “Shifty” Schiff (D-CA) accountable for his despicable conduct during the garbage Trump-Russia “investigation.”

Luna said Schiff was going to go down as a liar for spreading the Russia collusion conspiracy theory and that the vote would happen tomorrow. Specifically, Shifty Schiff would be censured and likely fined.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says the House will be voting to censure and fine Rep. Adam Schiff tomorrow for lying to the American people about Trump-Russia collusion. The move allegedly has the backing of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Tomorrow we will be taking the vote to… pic.twitter.com/eQWQHsQ5Kk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2023

Transcript:

Luna: To my knowledge, tomorrow we will be taking the vote to censure him and potentially fine him. Bannon: Tomorrow? And that has the backing of leadership? Luna: Yes. We’re working on the bill right now. Bannon: They’re giving us a lot of things now. Great work. Luna: Thank you. Bannon: The Shifty Schiff thing is gonna be historic. Luna: He’s gonna go down as a liar.

Jim Hoft previously reported that Luna filed a resolution censure, condemn, & fine Rep. Adam Schiff $16 million (1/2 the cost of Russia investigation) for his egregious abuse of trust. It’s possible her resolution will be incorporated in the bill.