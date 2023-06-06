“Gonna Be Historic” – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Explains How the House Plans to Punish Rep. Adam Schiff for Spreading the Russia Collusion Hoax and that the Vote Will Happen Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Credit: Collin Rugg

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Steve Bannon Tuesday that the House of Representatives will be voting to hold Adam “Shifty” Schiff (D-CA) accountable for his despicable conduct during the garbage Trump-Russia “investigation.”

Luna said Schiff was going to go down as a liar for spreading the Russia collusion conspiracy theory and that the vote would happen tomorrow. Specifically, Shifty Schiff would be censured and likely fined.

Luna: To my knowledge, tomorrow we will be taking the vote to censure him and potentially fine him.

Bannon: Tomorrow? And that has the backing of leadership?

Luna: Yes. We’re working on the bill right now.

Bannon: They’re giving us a lot of things now. Great work.

Luna: Thank you.

Bannon: The Shifty Schiff thing is gonna be historic.

Luna: He’s gonna go down as a liar.

Jim Hoft previously reported that Luna filed a resolution censure, condemn, & fine Rep. Adam Schiff $16 million (1/2 the cost of Russia investigation) for his egregious abuse of trust. It’s possible her resolution will be incorporated in the bill.

