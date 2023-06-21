BREAKING: Democrats Chant “Shame!… Shame!…” After Adam Schiff Is Censured for LYING REPEATEDLY to American Public About Trump-Russia Hoax

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to censure Democrat Adam Schiff for LYING REPEATEDLY to the American public about Trump-Russia collusion.

Adam Schiff KNEW there was no collusion between President Trump, his family, or ANY of his campaign officials with Russian officials. He pushed the lie anyway.

Republicans had the votes today to censure Schiff.

After the vote Democrats gathered on the House floor and chanted, “Shame! Shame! Shame!…” They HATE being called out on their lies.

Such wicked people.

This was quite a low for the radical Democrat party.