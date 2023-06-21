BREAKING: Democrats Chant “Shame!… Shame!…” After Adam Schiff Is Censured for LYING REPEATEDLY to American Public About Trump-Russia Hoax

by

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to censure Democrat Adam Schiff for LYING REPEATEDLY to the American public about Trump-Russia collusion.

Adam Schiff KNEW there was no collusion between President Trump, his family, or ANY of his campaign officials with Russian officials. He pushed the lie anyway.

Republicans had the votes today to censure Schiff.

After the vote Democrats gathered on the House floor and chanted, “Shame! Shame! Shame!…” They HATE being called out on their lies.

Such wicked people.

This was quite a low for the radical Democrat party.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.