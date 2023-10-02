Newsom to Appoint Laphonza Butler to Fill Feinstein’s Senate Seat – She Lives In Maryland and Registered to Vote There Last Year

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s vacant Senate seat.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, elevating the head of a fundraising juggernaut that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, according to a person familiar with the decision.” Politico reported.

Laphonza Butler lives in Maryland and registered to vote there LAST YEAR!

California’s newest Senator Laphonza Butler literally lives in Maryland and registered to vote here LAST YEAR https://t.co/0Ps00L3Nuq pic.twitter.com/YImmk48n5y — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2023

Dianne Feinstein died Thursday night at the age of 90. She was the longest-serving woman in the US Senate.

Feinstein was also one of the most corrupt Senators, and that is saying a lot. She served on the Senate Intelligence Panel yet she was caught with a Chinese spy on her payroll — a man she had employed and paid for over 20 years.

Last month on “Meet the Press,” Newsom said he would make an “interim appointment” and suggested he would choose a black woman to replace Feinstein.

California will now have two US Senators who were not elected by the people.

Newsom previously chose former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’s senate seat after he steered $35 million to a firm linked to the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020.

Alex Padilla is a crooked Democrat politician who has been swimming in the California swamp for decades and it appears he purchased Kamala Harris’s senate seat.

Republicans on the House Oversight and House Administration Committees previously demanded an investigation into Alex Padilla over a “highly questionable” taxpayer-funded $35 million no-bid contract his office gave to a firm linked to the Biden campaign.

Padilla’s office took grant money from a Coronavirus stimulus package and funneled it to the Biden-linked firm to influence the federal election.

“As you know, the use of HAVA funds for voter contact is a violation of the law,” Republican lawmakers wrote. “According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, HAVA grants cannot be used to get out the vote or encourage voting.”

“Secretary Padilla’s decision to fast-track a no-bid contract to a pro-Biden firm raises serious ethical and legal questions and we must have answers immediately,” GOP Rep. Comer said in a statement to Fox News. “It appears taxpayer funds were illegally allocated by Padilla’s office to enable Democrat operatives to contact voters and potentially have access to sensitive voter information.”