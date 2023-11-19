WATCH LIVE: President Trump Visits the Border and Operation Lone Star Service Members in Texas – Governor Greg Abbott Expected to Endorse Trump!

President Trump returns to Texas today to serve Thanksgiving meals to National Guard troops and law enforcement officers stationed on the southern border.

He is joined by Governor Greg Abbott and other top Republicans in the state.

Illegal aliens, cartel members, human smugglers, and terrorists have taken operational control of the United States-Mexico border under Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, another massive group of illegal aliens crossed the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, Texas. This is a near-daily occurrence. More than 10 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The Gateway Pundit has been consistently reporting on the invasion at the border. In September, reports showed illegals flooding into Eagle Pass, Texas, with help from the Border Patrol, as they cut the barbed wire to help them cross into the U.S.

The burden falls on local law enforcement officials and National Guard troops to protect our homeland under the current regime.

President Trump is meeting with the armed service members fighting the invasion today to show his appreciation. He is expected to receive Governor Greg Abbott’s endorsement.

Kxan reports:

EDINBURG, Texas (Nexstar) — Former President Donald Trump is making a return to Texas on Sunday, where he’s expected to receive backing for his 2024 bid from the Lone Star State’s top Republican. Trump will join Gov. Greg Abbott in the Rio Grande Valley — home to a large portion of the highly-pined for Hispanic vote that Republicans have increasingly been investing time, money and resources in. It follows an early November trip to Houston, where the indicted former president held a rally as his poll numbers soar when ranked against fellow Republicans vying for their party’s nomination to take back the White House. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the two Republican leaders will meet with state authorities stationed in South Texas as part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star — his signature multi-billion dollar border security initiative. Trump and Abbott plan to serve meals in Edinburg to Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and authorities at the border for the Thanksgiving holiday.

