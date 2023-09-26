Customs And Border Protection Cuts Barbed Wire Barrier, Allows Illegal Aliens to Flood Into Eagle Pass, Texas (VIDEO)

Once again, Biden’s America. The invasion just keeps going with no end in sight. The United States of America under the criminal Biden Regime perpetuates this unconstitutional crisis.

On Monday, Customs And Border Protection cut a barbed wire barrier and allowed illegal aliens to flood into Eagle Pass, Texas. You can thank Joe for that.

“Eagle Pass, Texas where just moments ago, Customs and Border Protection cut a hole through the constantina wire that has been stretched by Texas DPS along the border there to allow migrants to come through. It was initially a group of about 60 to 70 people. It swelled to some 300 very, very quickly.”

WATCH:

Eagle Pass, Texas just moments ago: Under Biden's direction, Customs and Border Protection cuts Texas DPS barbwire barrier keeping out the hordes of illegals. Invasion by design. pic.twitter.com/XDBWSRFEsE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 25, 2023

The video only shows a small portion of the invasion. The Fox reporter also mentioned that 11,000 illegals crossed the border over the weekend in a single day!

Earlier Monday The Gateway Pundit reported on a small island area in Texas where illegal aliens planted a foreign flag on U.S soil. That qualifies as an act of aggression toward the U.S.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week.

There is no end in sight.

Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas are being overrun by illegal invaders. The situation is so dire that the Democrat Mayor of Eagle Pass issued an emergency declaration.