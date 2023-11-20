Victor Reacts: 300lbs of Fentanyl Seized as Hundreds of Thousands Cross US Border

by

This administration is facilitating the deadliest invasion our country has ever faced.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “In one week’s time, border patrol seized about 300 pounds of fentanyl in Tucson alone. ”

The southern border has nine sectors which means a lot more fentanyl is getting through the border. We can’t forget to mention 14,300 illegals crossing into the U.S. in Tucson alone this past week.

These numbers are very discouraging to say the least. The Biden regime continues to allow our country to be invaded by illegals. And the border is open to dangerous drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The U.S. has the ability to stop a major portion of drug smuggling coming into the U.S. Our Border Patrol has agents that would do their job if the Biden regime would actually let them.

Instead, old Joe and his thugs use the Border Patrol as a processing center to allow illegals to freely flow into the U.S.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

