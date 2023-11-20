Victor Reacts: 300lbs of Fentanyl Seized as Hundreds of Thousands Cross US Border

This administration is facilitating the deadliest invasion our country has ever faced.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “In one week’s time, border patrol seized about 300 pounds of fentanyl in Tucson alone. ”

The southern border has nine sectors which means a lot more fentanyl is getting through the border. We can’t forget to mention 14,300 illegals crossing into the U.S. in Tucson alone this past week.

These numbers are very discouraging to say the least. The Biden regime continues to allow our country to be invaded by illegals. And the border is open to dangerous drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The U.S. has the ability to stop a major portion of drug smuggling coming into the U.S. Our Border Patrol has agents that would do their job if the Biden regime would actually let them.

Instead, old Joe and his thugs use the Border Patrol as a processing center to allow illegals to freely flow into the U.S.