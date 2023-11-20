300 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized at US-Mexico Border in Tucson Last Week

The statistics are overwhelming when it comes to fentanyl seized at the border. In one week’s time, border patrol seized about 300 pounds of fentanyl in Tucson alone. The southern border has nine sectors which means a lot more fentanyl is getting through the border. We can’t forget to mention 14,300 illegals crossing into the U.S. in Tucson alone this past week.

These numbers are very discouraging to say the least. The Biden regime continues to allow our country to be invaded by illegals. And the border is open to dangerous drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Week in Review… – 14,300 Apprehensions

– 300 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 183 Federal Criminal Cases

– 33 Rescues

– 15 Human Smuggling Events

– 7 Narcotics Events

– 2 Firearms Seized #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/rnfi7kxbWQ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 19, 2023

The U.S. has the ability to stop a major portion of drug smuggling coming into the U.S. Our Border Patrol has agents that would do their job if the Biden regime would actually let them.

Instead, old Joe and his thugs use the Border Patrol as a processing center to allow illegals to freely flow into the U.S.

Fentanyl deaths are up 50% under Joe Biden. Over 100,000 Americans die from fentanyl overdose a year since Joe Biden opened the US southern border.

The Gateway Pundit reported in late October of how bad the invasion is at the southern border. It is no wonder why our nation is flooded with fentanyl and other narcotics.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

Just reading these statistics is overwhelming enough. This is the reality that we as Americans are living in. The U.S. is under invasion on a daily basis while the mainstream media just ignores it.

In fiscal year 2023, 900,000 illegal aliens were released into the U.S. by the Border Patrol. In September, the numbers were over 155,000 illegals. We can’t blame the Border Patrol because the corrupt and wicked Biden regime is forcing their hand. This shows just how much the Biden Regime hates America.

BREAKING: New CBP data reveals Border Patrol released over 900,000 migrants into the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 after they were apprehended crossing illegally, including a staggering 155,821 releases in September alone.

These numbers do not include ICE or ports of entry releases.… pic.twitter.com/robb2SzhVF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2023

This is what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs are doing to our nation.