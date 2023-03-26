Joe Biden Taunts Americans About Open Border – Blames Republicans for Fentanyl Crisis in America

Joe Biden and his handlers decided to taunt Americans on Saturday about the open southern border.

During his first two years in the White House over 5 MILLION illegals were apprehended and released into the US interior. Hundreds of thousands of “get-aways”

This was planned by Joe Biden on day one of his administration. Biden shut down construction of the Trump border wall and opened the border to the cartels and millions of illegals who have since entered the country.

On Saturday Joe Biden taunted Americans with this outrageous tweet: “MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less.”

The tweet was rightly ratioed with more comments than likes for his latest outrageous lie.

Fentanyl deaths are up 50% under Joe Biden. Over 100,000 Americans die from fentanyl overdose a year now that Joe Biden opened the souther border.

HOW DARE HE blame Republicans for his dangerous policies that are killing American young Americans!

Certainly, the regime knows this but like any totalitarian state they mock and gaslight their population with a continuous string of lies.

And you can be certain that the mainstream media will not say a thing about this latest Biden lie – just like all the rest.

They’re in on it.