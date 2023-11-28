“Try and Avoid Connecting Crime with Migration. It’s Not Right” – Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Scolds Irishmen After Algerian Stabs Children in Dublin (VIDEO)

Irish Prime Minister Varadkar, whose father is from Bombay, India, scolded Irishmen after an Algerian migrant stabbed 3 Irish children at a school in Dublin last week.

The left-wing media immediately covered for the attacker and hesitated to mention he was of Algerian descent.

500 people rioted in Dublin after the stabbing. 34 of the protestors were arrested.

The Irish people are fed up with dangerous migrants brought in by left-wing politicians.

BREAKING: Stabbing attack in Dublin, Ireland leaves several children injured. Riots have broken out in the city as residents blame the incident on mass immigration. Police have not yet confirmed the identity or nationality of the knifeman. pic.twitter.com/6GToEJ3OyF — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) November 23, 2023

Following the attack, five-time world champion MMA fighter and Irishman Conor McGregor weighed in on the stabbing of the innocent children, saying, “Ireland, we are at war.”

Ireland, we are at war. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2023

Conor McGregor is now under investigation for ‘online hate speech’ following his comments on the Algerian stabber.

Now the Irish Prime Minister is lecturing Irishmen for speaking out against the dangers of bringing sub-Saharan Africans and Middle Easterners (Muslims) to Ireland.

“I really would ask people to try and avoid connecting crime with migration. It’s not right,” Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said after the stabbing.

Varadkar also said a “few” migrants will commit “terrible crimes” just like some Irish people.

Some Irish people just have to die in the name of open borders Marxism, so says Varadkar.

WATCH: