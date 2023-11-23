UPDATE: RIOTS Break Out in Dublin After Alleged Migrant Stabs Multiple Children Near School

by
Riots broke out in Dublin , Ireland on Thursday after a migrant went on a stabbing spree injuring five people including children.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

The videos from Dublin tonight show hundreds of outraged locals on the street following the stabbing spree.

More video.

Still more.

Of course, the media is lashing out at the “far-right” hooligans who are rioting tonight – NOT the politicians who brought this on.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.