UPDATE: RIOTS Break Out in Dublin After Alleged Migrant Stabs Multiple Children Near School

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin's North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8 — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 23, 2023

The videos from Dublin tonight show hundreds of outraged locals on the street following the stabbing spree.

Intense clashes have broken out between Irish locals and riot police in Dublin, Ireland tonight after an assailant, believed to be an Algerian migrant, stabbed 3 children and 2 adults outside a school. @TPointUK pic.twitter.com/asasUa00Np — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2023

#Ireland #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish garda car on fire in Dublin City right now during riots pic.twitter.com/OJH6TyQYDG — Eire (@eire188898) November 23, 2023

BREAKING: Stabbing attack in Dublin, Ireland leaves several children injured. Riots have broken out in the city as residents blame the incident on mass immigration. Police have not yet confirmed the identity or nationality of the knifeman. pic.twitter.com/6GToEJ3OyF — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) November 23, 2023

Of course, the media is lashing out at the “far-right” hooligans who are rioting tonight – NOT the politicians who brought this on.