MMA Champion Conor McGregor Under Investigation for ‘Online Hate Speech’ Following Remarks After Children Were Stabbed by Algerian Immigrant in Dublin

Former UFC champion and one of Ireland’s most prominent celebrities, Conor McGregor, finds himself in the eye of a new storm, as he is currently under investigation for comments linked to a series of violent events in Dublin involving immigrant assailants, The Sunday Times reported.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

Following the attack, five-time world champion MMA fighter and Irishman Conor McGregor weighed in on the vicious assault on the innocent children, saying, “Ireland, we are at war.”

McGregor then posted this tweet to authorities in response to the riots. “You reap what you sow.”

McGregor then lashed out at the police commissioner after his limp-wristed response to the vicious attack and resulting rioting.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray,” he wrote.

McGregor REALLY went off: Any update on the wellbeing of those stabbed today? Absolutely horrific scenes all day, my stomach is churning. With no action being taken at all during these ever more frequent events, like literally zero action taken whatsoever, how do we expect an end to this? We need reform. WE NEED ACTION!

Conor McGregor demands a plan of action from the mealy-mouth officials!

“I don’t care about president higgins statement. Or Varadkars statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice McEntee’s. Or Garda commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!”

The comments, which appeared on McGregor’s social media platforms, hinted at a deep-seated issue within Dublin’s immigrant community, with McGregor making direct references to the recent stabbing of children in the city. The remarks suggest a rise in criminal activity tied to immigrants, igniting a firestorm of reactions from both supporters and critics.

For instance, Ireland’s Tanaiste Micheal Martin described McGregor’s comments as “absolutely disgraceful” and indicative of inciting hate, particularly in light of the violence that erupted on the streets of Dublin following these remarks​.

Labour Party TD Aodhan O’Riordain told the Irish Sun that Conor McGregor and others must be held responsible for their statements. He accused the UFC fighter of inciting anger through his online comments.

According to The Sunday Times, the Irish police force, known as the gardai, is currently evaluating McGregor’s social media posts as part of an investigation into the spread of online hate speech.

“McGregor’s posts are being assessed by the gardai, the Irish police, as part of an inquiry into the dissemination of online hate speech. The inquiry is being led by Justin Kelly, an assistant garda commissioner,” the outlet reported.

The investigation comes on the heels of Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s pledge to reinforce laws against hate speech in the country. Varadkar vows to crack down on free speech and would empower police to use facial-recognition technology to track protesters.

“We need laws to be able to go after them individually … They’re to blame and we’re going to get them,” Varadkar said.

“We’re a country of migrants. We’ve gone all over the world as a people,” he said. “Our public services wouldn’t operate without migration. There’d be nobody to look after the sick or to care for the old, certainly not enough people.”

“When I go into big companies, whether it’s tech companies or companies that produce medical devices or pharmaceuticals, I see how diverse the workforce is,” he said. “And these are the companies and the people who pay massive amounts of tax that allow us to build social housing and schools, and to fund our public services and our welfare system. If it wasn’t for migrants, this country would be a vastly inferior place to what it is.”

Politico reported:

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar vowed Friday to crack down on racist extremists who fought street battles with riot police — a “Rubicon moment” for a state ill-equipped to combat rising working-class animosity to immigrants. Varadkar said the government within weeks would pass two key pieces of legislation. One would empower police to use facial-recognition technology to track Thursday night’s rioters captured by surveillance cameras on buses, trains, private vehicles and shops. The other would give police new powers to prosecute online promoters of hate speech. Ireland, a rapidly growing nation of 5 million, last year admitted more than 120,000 immigrants, a 15-year high that included an ongoing disproportionate intake of Ukrainian war refugees. But the country is struggling to build sufficient housing in a country where properties are in tight supply and at prices far beyond the reach of many citizens. Varadkar, who is the son of an immigrant Indian doctor, said Ireland was stronger and wealthier today because of its open approach to migration.

