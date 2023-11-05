Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes on “Terrorist Tlaib” — Reintroduces Censure Resolution with a Striking Amendment

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has reintroduced her resolution to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib.

This comes after Rashida Tlaib called for genocide of the Israeli Jews on Twitter one day after surviving her censure vote.

Nothing to see here folks, just a U.S. congressional representative calling for Jewish genocide and mass murder. https://t.co/1k3BncKRmv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2023

The primary change in this reintroduction is Greene’s deliberate decision to amend the word “insurrection” to “illegal occupation” in relation to the events of October 18th.

“I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib,” Green wrote, adding, “I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police.”

I’m reintroducing my censure resolution against Terrorist Tlaib. I am removing “insurrection” and replacing it with “illegal occupation” on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police. 1/3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 4, 2023

She added, “Hopefully the 23 Republicans who voted no to censure Pro-terrorists Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel anti-Semitic Rashida Tlaib will use their freedom of speech in congress to censure (condemn) Terrorist Tlaib’s speech, lies, and actions that incited an illegal occupation on Oct 18th.”

“They censured Adam Schiff so they should be able to vote to censure her. We can not stand by doing nothing while one of our colleagues calls for the genocide of our great friend and ally Israel. Terrorist Tlaib should be expelled but let’s see if we can at least censure her.”

They censured Adam Schiff so they should be able to vote to censure her. We can not stand by doing nothing while one of our colleagues calls for the genocide of our great friend and ally Israel. Terrorist Tlaib should be expelled but let’s see if we can at least censure her. pic.twitter.com/B1ZtuPWwdb — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 4, 2023

Last week, the resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is the most pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and antisemitic member of Congress, failed to pass on the House floor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “antisemitic activity,” “sympathizing with terrorist organizations,” and “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex” with radical pro-Hamas groups.

Tonight, the House will vote on my resolution to censure Jihad Squad member and leader of the Hamasurrection Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib must be censured for her anti-American, antisemitic hatred. I hope every member of the House, R or D, votes to hold this behavior accountable. pic.twitter.com/vIfcXWvmha — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

In a vote of 222-186, twenty-two Republicans joined the House Democrats to table the resolution without further debate.

“List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!” Rep. Greene wrote on X.

The list of Republicans who voted against the censure includes:

​ Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) ​ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ​ Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) ​ Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rep. Patricia McCormick (R-NJ) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

Here are the 12 Republicans who did not vote:

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was among those who voted to table the motion. In a statement released on Thursday, Roy explained his decision, stating, “Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation – if not censure.” He further elaborated on his concerns about the resolution’s language, particularly its use of the term ‘insurrection.’

“However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection’.”

He added, “I voted to table the resolution. In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now.”

Roy’s decision did not sit well with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was quick to criticize Roy, stating, “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Another Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who also voted against the censure, released a statement defending his decision. He emphasized the importance of free speech.

“January 6 protestors were not insurrectionists, nor were those led by Rep. Tlaib. I voted to table a censure resolution of Rep Tlaib in part because it was modeled after legislation that condemned J6 protestors. Also: Free speech means protecting even the speech you don’t like,” Massie wrote.

MTG, however, was not convinced. She responded to Massie’s statement, arguing that refusing to censure Tlaib was not a defense of Tlaib’s freedom of speech but rather an endorsement of her continued actions and words.

“Censure is Congress’s free speech to condemn another member’s actions and words (speech). Refusing to censure is not defending Terrorist Tlaib’s freedom of speech, it’s allowing her to continue. Until we force Dems to live by their own rules, nothing will change and you know it,” said MTG.