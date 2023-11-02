Feckless Republicans Voted Against Censuring Pro-Terrorist Rashida Tlaib – Here are the 22 RINOS Who Sided with Democrats

The resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is the most pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and antisemitic member of Congress, failed to pass on the House floor.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “antisemitic activity,” “sympathizing with terrorist organizations,” and “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex” with radical pro-Hamas groups.

Tonight, the House will vote on my resolution to censure Jihad Squad member and leader of the Hamasurrection Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib must be censured for her anti-American, antisemitic hatred. I hope every member of the House, R or D, votes to hold this behavior accountable. pic.twitter.com/vIfcXWvmha — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

Below is the resolution:

Censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex. Whereas in May 2019, Rashida Tlaib said that she celebrated the Holocaust, and felt a ‘‘calming feeling’’ when thinking about the genocide of millions of Jews; Whereas in 2020, Rashida Tlaib retweeted an illustration with the caption, ‘‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’’, and this Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) slogan has been adopted by Hamas and calls for the elimination of Israel and the death of all Jews; Whereas in September 2022, Rashida Tlaib, as a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, displayed her disdain for Israel, saying, ‘‘You cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government.’’; Whereas instead of denouncing the horrors of Hamas slaughtering Israelis and demanding the release of all hostages held by Hamas, Rashida Tlaib stated on October 8, 2023, ‘‘The path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.’’; Whereas Rashida Tlaib exhibited her hatred for America by reposting a message on October 12, 2023, blaming America for allowing the deaths of Palestinian babies at the hands of Israel; Whereas Rashida Tlaib led an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex on October 18, 2023, which put Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors in danger by shutting down elevators, stairwells, and points of egress, while obstructing official business in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing; Whereas the insurrection led by Rashida Tlaib was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, which the Anti-Defamation League calls ‘‘a radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the state of Israel’’, and that believes ‘‘Israeli policies and actions are motivated by deeply rooted Jewish racial chauvinism and religious supremacism.’’; Whereas members of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left nonprofit organization, were present at the insurrection at the Capitol on October 18, 2023; Whereas several insurrectionists at the Capitol belong to a group messaging chat called, ‘‘Global Intifada’’, which is the Arabic word for ‘‘rebellion’’ or ‘‘uprising’’, and refers to a series of protests and violent riots carried out by Palestinians in Israel during the last century; Whereas by leading an anti-American and antisemitic insurrection on October 18, 2023, Rashida Tlaib followed Hezbollah’s orders to carry out a ‘‘day of unprecedented anger’’ following an explosion at a Gazan hospital, lying about Israel’s responsibility for the attack, which United States intelligence agencies said was not perpetrated by Israel; and Whereas Members of Congress who denounce the United States while praising terrorist organizations are unfit to hold office:

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives decided against a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

In a vote of 222-186, twenty-two Republicans joined the House Democrats to table the resolution without further debate. Rep. Derek Van Orden (R-WI) changed his vote to censure Rashida Tlaib.

Van Orden changed his vote in the record. pic.twitter.com/mFKuLyYHBA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

“List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!” Rep. Greene wrote on X.

Below are the 22 Republicans who sided with the Democrats:

​ Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) ​ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ​ Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) ​ Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rep. Patricia McCormick (R-NJ) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J8cNqzdC6T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

Here are the 12 Republicans who did not vote:

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX)

Here is the list of Republicans that did not vote. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3tC7wJAQ07 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

According to MTG, “Rep. Michael Cloud voted to advance my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib.”

CORRECTION: Rep. Michael Cloud voted to advance my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Hours before the vote, Rep. Greene expressed her disbelief that some Republicans are hesitant to support the censure. She expressed frustration with her Republican colleagues, questioning their commitment to holding Democrats accountable.

“There are some Republicans in our conference that are thinking about voting against my censure resolution on Rashida Tlaib,” said Greene. “Why is that something they don’t feel they’re capable of doing? I’d like to walk you through with the reasons why our constituents in America have given Congress a 17% approval rating, which is pathetic, by the way.”

“I want to tell you and remind everyone why conservative Americans across the country are absolutely disgusted with Republicans in Congress, and they are constantly disappointed and constantly upset. The Republicans in Congress never hold the line. They never fight back. They never hold anyone accountable. They never actually do what they promise on the campaign trail.

“They never do what they promise their constituents. They come here to Washington and all of a sudden they lose their courage and they don’t follow through and do the right thing.

“Let’s be real and be honest: Democrats stick together. They band together, and they never back down. Even when they are lying through their teeth in front of the cameras, in front of the microphones, they never back down. In attacking our former President, Trump, they never back down. In attacking Republicans, they never back down and never stop going after conservatives across America. They have used the federal government and weaponized it against the people. But yet, Republicans can’t censor Rashida Tlaib? You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Greene.

Below is the video of Greene discussing some recent examples of how Republicans have failed our country: