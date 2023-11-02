MTG Lashes Out at 22 RINOs Who Voted to Table the Motion to Censure Antisemite Rashida Tlaib: “American People are So Disgusted with Republicans Who Never Do a Damn Thing to Stop the Injustices”

The House of Representatives voted against a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The resolution, which accused Tlaib of being “the most pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and antisemitic member of Congress,” failed to pass with a vote of 222-186. Notably, twenty-two Republicans sided with the Democrats to table the resolution, preventing further debate on the matter.

The list of Republicans who voted against the censure includes:

​ Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) ​ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ​ Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) ​ Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rep. Patricia McCormick (R-NJ) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

Here are the 12 Republicans who did not vote:

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was among those who voted to table the motion. In a statement released on Thursday, Roy explained his decision, stating, “Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation – if not censure.” He further elaborated on his concerns about the resolution’s language, particularly its use of the term ‘insurrection.’

“However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection’.”

He added, “I voted to table the resolution. In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now.”

Roy’s decision did not sit well with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was quick to criticize Roy, stating, “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

Another Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who also voted against the censure, released a statement defending his decision. He emphasized the importance of free speech.

“January 6 protestors were not insurrectionists, nor were those led by Rep. Tlaib. I voted to table a censure resolution of Rep Tlaib in part because it was modeled after legislation that condemned J6 protestors. Also: Free speech means protecting even the speech you don’t like,” Massie wrote.

“Censure is Congress’s free speech to condemn another member’s actions and words (speech). Refusing to censure is not defending Terrorist Tlaib’s freedom of speech, it’s allowing her to continue. Until we force Dems to live by their own rules, nothing will change and you know it.”

MTG, however, was not convinced. She responded to Massie’s statement, arguing that refusing to censure Tlaib was not a defense of Tlaib’s freedom of speech but rather an endorsement of her continued actions and words.

“Censure is Congress’s free speech to condemn another member’s actions and words (speech). Refusing to censure is not defending Terrorist Tlaib’s freedom of speech, it’s allowing her to continue. Until we force Dems to live by their own rules, nothing will change and you know it,” said MTG.

In a subsequent post, MTG expressed her disappointment with the 22 Republicans who did not support the censure. She accused them of hiding behind the Constitution and not representing the “We the People.”

