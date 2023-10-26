Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Resolution to Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Being a Terrorist Apologist, Anti-Semitic Behavior, and Leading a Capitol Insurrection (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “antisemitic activity,” “sympathizing with terrorist organizations,” and “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex” with radical pro-Hamas groups.

The resolution will be voted on next week.

Rep. Greene took the floor to present her case, laying out a comprehensive list of charges against Rep. Tlaib. According to Greene, Tlaib has made statements sympathizing with and even advocating for terrorist organizations, expressed antipathy for Israel, and taken actions that obstruct the official business of the United States Congress.

The resolution covers events spanning from 2019 to the present day, aiming to paint a comprehensive picture of Tlaib’s anti-American and anti-Semitic behavior.

The first point brought up by Greene dates back to May 2019, where she alleges that Tlaib expressed feelings of celebration regarding the Holocaust and “felt a calming feeling when thinking about the genocide of millions of Jews.”

In 2020, Tlaib also retweeted a post captioned “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that Greene points out has been adopted by Hamas and calls for the elimination of Israel and death to all Jews.

Greene emphasizes Tlaib’s continued criticism of Israel, specifically citing a September 2022 statement where Tlaib, as a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, expressed her disdain for the country, saying, “you cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”

Tlaib failed to denounce the horrors perpetrated by Hamas terrorists while advocating for policies that could lead to the further dehumanization and suffering of the Israeli people.

But the allegations don’t stop there. The resolution also mentions a significant event that occurred recently, on October 18, 2023, where Tlaib led an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex. According to Greene, this event put members of Congress, their staff, and visitors at risk by shutting down elevators, stairwells, and obstructing official business in both the House and the Senate.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that screaming leftists entered the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to coerce lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The anti-Israel mob took over the rotunda, screaming against Israel and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The mob also hung flags on the Capitol rails.

In her address, Greene said that the insurrection was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a group which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled a “radical anti-Israel activist group.” She also highlighted the presence of members of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left non-profit organization, and pointed out that several insurrectionists at the Capitol belonged to a group messaging chat called Global Intifada, an Arabic term that refers to violent uprisings.

In an X post, Greene wrote, “She must be held accountable and censured.”

WATCH:

You can read the full resolution here.

