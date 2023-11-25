MAKING THE ROUNDS: How the Police Ignited the Crowd on Jan. 6 When They Threw a Grandma Down a Flight of 10 Steps – TWICE! – VIDEO

On Friday Twitter-X user Mr. Reagan reposted video of Capitol Police shoving an elderly woman down a set of stairs outside the US Capitol on January 6.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this horrific police abuse earlier this year in March. The police actually pushed this woman down a flight of starirs TWICE! And according to our sources this brutal display of police abuse ignited the crowd that day!

How the Capitol Police Ignited a Riot:

J6 Prisoner Jeffrey McKellop spoke with The Gateway Pundit from his prison cell earlier this month.  Jeffrey described this horrific event – When the Capitol Police threw an elderly woman 10 FEET down the stairs on January 6.

This was the spark that ignited the riot.  This is what they police and feds wanted.  It was all planned, organized and played out perfectly.

The video below includes the words of Jeffrey McKellop from his prison cell.  Jeffrey describes perfectly the actions by the Capitol Police that ignited the crowds.

 

On Monday were sent the video from NOVA Campaigns and spliced it together with the voice-over of Jeffrey McKellop describing what happened from his prison cell.

Here is the Moment the J6 Crowd ERUPTED – When Police Threw an Elderly Woman 10 Feet Down the Stairs – THREE TIMES

Here is our full interview with American patriot Jeffrey McKellop.

** Please help Jeffrey if you can.

HE HAS THE PROOF: DC Gulag Political Prisoner and Decorated Army Special Forces Soldier Jeffrey McKellop Reveals Extent of Government Agents at J6 Capitol Protest – IT WAS A COMPLETE SET-UP! (Audio)

