Lee County Republican Assembly Sends Letter to Speaker Mike Johnson Calling for Congressional Hearings on Compromised Election Machines, Urges America Contact Mike Johnson to Demand Election Integrity

Florida’s Lee County Republican Assembly sent a letter Friday to newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling on him to investigate and take action against the use of corruptible voting machines nationwide.

The letter suggests “special hearings to discuss our vulnerable computerized vote counting systems and to propose solutions that produce accurate election results that all American voters can trust.”

The Assembly further calls for secure, transparent, accurate, and fast elections using paper ballots and hand-counting at the precinct level. A resolution, sent with the letter, cites massive evidence that the machines are compromised, including the Halderman Report, illegal internet connection on voting machines, Georgia’s “major cybersecurity deficiencies” recently identified by Obama Judge Amy Totenberg, and other expert or whistleblower testimony regarding voter fraud.

These same issues were repeatedly admitted by the left and the fake news media until they finally took Trump out of the White House with a fraudulent election.

Read the full letter and resolution sent to Mike Johnson below.

Lee County Republicans shared the following call to action with The Gateway Pundit, exposing the issues with these secret, proprietary machines that only private companies have full access to.

“There is massive evidence of voter fraud in all 50 states, and the ease to manipulate the electronic computerized voting machines has been presented repeatedly across the USA since the advent of electronic voting,” reads the letter to Speaker Mike Johnson. “While the States have the responsibility to hold elections, Congress has the responsibility and authority to protect our Nation’s elections from computer fraud and abuse when counting Presidential and Congressional votes.”

Publicly deposing unscrupulous election officials from across America and questioning them about the last two elections would likely be explosive.

Recall that in an October 7, 2021, House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Arizona election officials admitted to deleting files from the 2020 election voting machine logs.

This was after we learned that the election vendor, Dominion, is the only entity with access to the Admin User passwords, which gives them total control over the election system in Maricopa County. There is no oversight or accountability with these machines.

The same RINO Maricopa County officials, in 2022, supervised an election where 60% of voting machines failed Republican voters on election day after they were programmed to do so! Because of this, Radical Democrats now control Arizona – a red state!

Read the “Call for Hand Counting Paper Ballots for our Presidential & Congressional Elections at the State County Precincts” resolution below:

A Matter of National Security by Lee County Republican Assembly by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

Read the full letter to Mike Johnson below, and contact Speaker Johnson to demand election integrity hearings: call 202-225-4000 or 202-225-2777

Open Letter to Speaker Johnson for a Matter of National Security 11.24.23 by Jordan Conradson on Scribd