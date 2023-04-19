The Many Times the MSM Warned About Risks with Voting Machines Used in Elections

FOX News is not the only media outlet to report on voting machines used in elections. Numerous Mainstream Media outlets have warned about voting machines for years.

Kanekoa the Great listed numerous media outlets that reported on the risks of voting machines over the years. FOX News was not the first media outlet to do so.

Here are some of the tweets from Kanekoa starting with the NYT and CBS.

#48 New York Times: The Crisis of Election Security (Sept. 26, 2018) The Illinois intruders had quietly breached the network in June and spent weeks conducting reconnaissance. After alighting on the state’s voter registration database, they downloaded information on hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/ne0lu26aF9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

The Guardian is no stranger to reporting on voting machines.

#46 The Guardian: Kids at hacking conference show how easily US elections could be sabotaged (Aug. 22, 2018) “The risk of a hacker casting the validity of an election into question through one of any number of other entry points is huge, and the actual difficulty of such an… pic.twitter.com/3yTGkZf29G — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

Government media like PBS in the US and BBC from the UK know about voting machines.

#44 PBS: An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes (Aug. 12, 2018) “An 11-year-old boy on Friday was able to hack into a replica of the Florida state election website and change voting results found there in under 10 minutes… pic.twitter.com/aBWogjyVPq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

Newsweek and far-left Salon have reported on election voting machines.

#42 Salon: Remote-access allowed: Voting machine company admits installing vulnerable software (July 20, 2018) “A letter sent to Congress reveals that, between 2000 and 2006, one of America’s top voting machine companies installed remote-access software in their products that… pic.twitter.com/CvNandhg3k — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

Reuters and Axios both reported on the election voting machines.

#40 Axios: There’s more than one way to hack an election (July 2, 2018) “Here are the systems at risk in the election process: voter registration systems, voter registration databases (which the voter registration process produces), voter records at polling places (known as poll… pic.twitter.com/lfZa5iIZTM — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

The New Yorker and the NYT were also reporting on the voting machines.

#38 The New Yorker: America Continues To Ignore Risks of Election Hacking (April 18, 2018) “America’s voting systems are hackable in all kinds of ways. As a case in point, in 2016, the Election Assistance Commission, the bipartisan federal agency that certifies the integrity of… pic.twitter.com/W13CNteTGF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

Far-left Vox and the NYT again reported on election machines.

#23 Vox: Here’s how hackers can wreak havoc on Election Day (Nov. 7, 2016) “Voting machines are old and vulnerable, and voter databases are connected to the internet. Many voting machines are running software that’s over a decade old, like Windows XP, which Microsoft hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/NqsR6tDwlh — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

The New York Times again and far-left Slate reported on voting machines.

#36 Slate: America’s Voting Systems Are Highly Vulnerable to Hackers (Feb. 22, 2018) “Did Russia shift the election’s outcome by hacking registration rolls or voting machines? The fact is that it’s impossible to say. In September, the Department of Homeland Security informed… pic.twitter.com/ONthVTsE5e — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

There’s more but here is CBX and FOX reporting on voting machines years ago.

#18 CBS: Hacker demonstrates how voting machines can be compromised (Aug. 10, 2016) “Concerns are growing over the possibility of a rigged presidential election. Roughly 70 percent of states in the U.S. use some form of electronic voting. Hackers told CBS News that problems with… pic.twitter.com/eST2YOBhG2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 19, 2023

The list goes on and on and on. But for some reason FOX agreed almost immediately to pay Dominion $780 million. It doesn’t seem right for some reason.