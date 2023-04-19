The Many Times the MSM Warned About Risks with Voting Machines Used in Elections

by

FOX News is not the only media outlet to report on voting machines used in elections.  Numerous Mainstream Media outlets have warned about voting machines for years. 

Kanekoa the Great listed numerous media outlets that reported on the risks of voting machines over the years.  FOX News was not the first media outlet to do so.

Here are some of the tweets from Kanekoa starting with the NYT and CBS.

The Guardian is no stranger to reporting on voting machines.

Government media like PBS in the US and BBC from the UK know about voting machines.

Newsweek and far-left Salon have reported on election voting machines.

Reuters and Axios both reported on the election voting machines.

The New Yorker and the NYT were also reporting on the voting machines.

Far-left Vox and the NYT again reported on election machines.

The New York Times again and far-left Slate reported on voting machines.

There’s more but here is CBX and FOX reporting on voting machines years ago.

The list goes on and on and on. But for some reason FOX agreed almost immediately to pay Dominion $780 million. It doesn’t seem right for some reason.

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.

You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 

