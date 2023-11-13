Unscrupulous Leftist Judge Amy Totenberg Pushes Forward with Lawsuit Against Georgia SOS Raffensperger – So Why This Case? And Why Now?

For years, unscrupulous Obama Judge Amy Totenberg sealed and covered up the results of the Halderman Report on voting machine issues and discrepancies in Georgia.

The report was finally released in June 2023.

the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed the 96-page Halderman Report – the Security Analysis of Georgia’s ImageCast X Ballot Marking Devices.

Trump-hating Georgia ‘Republican” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was also hiding this report from the public for two years. He hid it from the Georgia voters. He has never been held accountable for this.

University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Halderman and Security Researcher and Assistant Professor at Auburn University Drew Sringall collaborated on the report where they discovered many exploitable vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X system.

Far-left Judge Amy Totenberg sealed and covered up the results of the investigation of Dominion voting machines in Georgia and sat on the report after the 2020 election. It was finally released in June of 2023!

The Halderman report confirmed that votes can be altered in the Dominion voting machines. In fact, the report reveals that the Dominion software is vulnerable and can be hacked.

We first reported on Obama Judge Totenberg in 2018 when she got involved in the governor’s race and attempted to delay the final results and steal the race for Stacey Abrams.

On Friday, Judge Totenberg issued an order denying the Georgia Secretary of State and election board to dismiss the Curling v. Raffensperger case. The case is now set for trial on January 9th.

The news went viral on social media.

Federal Judge Totenberg issued an order on Nov. 10th denying the GA SoS/Election Board motion to dismiss the Curling v. Raffensperger case. SoS claimed Dominion was secure. The case is set for trial beginning Jan. 9th… — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) November 12, 2023

On Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reached out to Georgia elections expert Garland Favorito from VoterGA.

Garland says this latest ruling is very promising and that he looks forward to the January trial. Garland contends the new voter system violates Georgia law.

Favorito also believes the court is likely to get rid of the ballot marking devices or touch screens. He added this is a good step in the right direction and that this is long overdue.

We will be watching this case closely.