Karine Jean-Pierre Stuns the Public as She Promotes “Transgender Day of Remembrance” – “We Grieve the 26 Transgender Americans who were Killed this Year” (VIDEO)

The Biden Administration is a total joke.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday actually took time to promote “transgender day of remembrance” – a completely made up thing in order to somehow make transgender people martyrs and heroes.

They are not.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year. Year after year, we see that these victims are disproportionately black women and women of color,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

More than 60% of transgender murder victims are sex workers.

What about the more than 70,000 Americans who die of fentanyl overdoses per year thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders?

WATCH:

KJP: "Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year. Year after year, we see that these victims are disproportionately black women and women of color." pic.twitter.com/yYtW3RdBBl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2023

How many Americans have died at the hands of transgender terrorists this year?

Transgender terrorist Audrey Hale murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville earlier this year.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, a transgender or crossdresser, was arrested over the summer for fatally shooting 5 people and injuring two children in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia.

These two killers are the just the tip of the iceberg.

Stunned conservatives responded to the Biden Regime’s absurd remarks on transgenders.

The world is on fire and Biden is celebrating “Transgender Day of Remembrance” pic.twitter.com/kvSaZ6Kehc — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2023