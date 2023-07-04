Gunman Behind Philly Massacre is BLM Supporter…. and Transgender?



Kimbrady Carriker: photo: Facebook

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arrested late Monday evening for fatally shooting 5 people and injuring two children in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Carriker, described as a 40-year-old male, was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and a police scanner.

It appears Kimbrady Carriker is a transgender or a crossdresser based on photos posted to his Facebook page.





According to Carriker’s former roommate, the gunman had “an aggressive approach to some things in life.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Sources identified the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia as Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker, 40, of Philadelphia, was arrested after being accused of killing five people and injuring two children in a shooting spree in the Kingsessing section of the city, sources said. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to gunfire in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue, said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. About 10 minutes later, with police following the suspect as he continued to fire a gun, he was cornered several blocks away in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street, she said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said. Tina Rosette, 49, said she lived with Carriker for about a year on the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace in 2021. She said he was “really smart, intelligent, creative,” and loved working on computer programs. She was shocked to hear he could’ve been involved in such a brutal act of gun violence, saying she’d never seen him with a gun before. ”I didn’t even know he had a gun,” she said. Still, she said Carriker did have “an aggressive approach to some things in life.” One example: She said he sometimes taught young people how to fight, purportedly in self-defense, but didn’t give them much direction about how or when to stop.”

Facebook posts published by the Post Millennial show Kimbrady Carriker supported Black Lives Matter.