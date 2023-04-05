Karine Jean-Pierre: “It’s Not For Us to Decide” if a Transgender Terrorist Murdering Christians Should Be Classified a Hate Crime (VIDEO)

The Biden Regime hates Christians.

Last week Karine Jean-Pierre said the trans community is under attack after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians.

Transgender terrorist Audrey Hale murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville last week.

The Biden White House doesn’t care about the terrorist attack because the victims are Christians.

Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It’s not up to us to decide” when asked if the White House believes the mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school is a hate crime.

Joe Biden cracked a lame joke and laughed when he was asked if he believes the Nashville victims were targeted because they were Christians.

