Karine Jean-Pierre: “It’s Not For Us to Decide” if a Transgender Terrorist Murdering Christians Should Be Classified a Hate Crime (VIDEO)

The Biden Regime hates Christians.
Last week Karine Jean-Pierre said the trans community is under attack after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians.
Transgender terrorist Audrey Hale murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville last week.
The Biden White House doesn’t care about the terrorist attack because the victims are Christians.
Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It’s not up to us to decide” when asked if the White House believes the mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school is a hate crime.
KJP: "It's not for us to decide" if a transgender lunatic shooting up a Christian school and killing 6 people (3 of whom were children) should be classified as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SoJYx4zD16
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023
Joe Biden cracked a lame joke and laughed when he was asked if he believes the Nashville victims were targeted because they were Christians.
Biden asked about Christians being targeted and slaughtered by the mentally-ill trans community.
Biden makes a despicable partisan joke and cracks up laughing: “I’m just joking.”
Sick. Scumbag. Demonic. pic.twitter.com/p1ctxRW8Z4
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2023