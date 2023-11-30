‘Irish Lives Matter’ Slogan Now Deemed Racist — Northern Ireland Police Investigate as Hate Crime: “We are Treating the Matter as a Hate Incident”

The landscape of Northern Ireland’s societal tensions has been marred by signage and graffiti, leading to a police investigation as authorities labeled the slogan “Irish Lives Matter” to be potentially racist and a hate incident.

A sign was spotted near Tildarg Avenue in Belfast declaring the community’s objection to the re-housing of illegal immigrants, as reported by the BBC.

This move by local residents highlights the issue of immigration that has been gnawing at the fabric of Irish society.

Moreover, the Kennedy Centre on Falls Road was defaced with graffiti reading “Irish lives matter,” echoing the global “Black Lives Matter” movement.

These incidents have drawn sharp criticism from far-left political leaders and woke community activists who do not represent the people of Ireland.

Gerry Carroll from the People Before Profit party condemned the slogan as “racist poison,” stressing that it undermines the struggles of black people and other ethnic minorities.

“We are under no illusions that ‘Irish Lives Matter’ is a racist slogan which is directly counterpoised to movements against the oppression faced by black people and other ethnic minorities,” he said per BBC.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey echoed these sentiments, labeling the signs “disgraceful” and intended to intimidate and create fear.

“Political and community leaders must stand together to continue building a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all,” he said.

Grainia Long, Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, emphasized that such incidents do not reflect the local community’s values. She reassured that housing allocations would continue to be fair and in line with existing rules.

Inspector Andrew Matson of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated that they are treating the matter as a hate incident. He urged anyone with information about the signs’ erection to contact the police.

“We are treating the matter as a hate incident,” Matson said.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and anyone who has any information in regard to the erection of the notices is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 343 of 28/11/23.“Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” he added.

This development in Belfast has apparently resonated the echoes of recent anti-immigration riots in the Republic of Ireland’s capital, revealing a wider spectrum of social unrest in the region.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released. Reports suggest that the suspect is a migrant from Algeria.

Following the attack five time world champion MMA fighter and Irishman Conor McGregor weighed in on the vicious assault on the innocent children.

After news of the stabbing broke, Conor McGregor posted: “Ireland, we are at war.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Irish police force, known as the gardai, is currently evaluating McGregor’s social media posts as part of an investigation into the spread of online hate speech.

Ireland’s “Media Minister” Catherine Martin called on the public to report on any hate speech online for potential prosecution under their new speech laws.

The decision to classify ‘Irish Lives Matter’ has sparked outrage among conservatives in the United States.

Host and columnist Auron MacIntyre wrote on X, “If saying “Irish lives matter” in Ireland is a hate crime that’s the definition of a conquered nation.”

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok wrote, “Ireland is turning on its own citizens. “Irish Lives Matter” is now a hate crime.”

Meanwhile, an immigrant politician from the city of Limerick, at a council meeting this week, called for the execution of the individuals involved in last week’s Dublin protests.

The Limerick Post revealed that Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) member Abu Kalam Azad Talukder, who immigrated from Bangladesh in 2000, responded with genuinely sick comments on Monday. He called the people involved in the protests “criminals” who should be “shot in the head.”

Europe has fallen. It is time to stand up.