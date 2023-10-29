“I’m Looking at That – Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures” – Speaker Mike Johnson Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Bringing Hunter Biden in to Testify

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Johnson discusses his plans for supporting Israel, his hopes to empower the GOP committee chairmen, and the potential subpoena of Hunter Biden.

Speaker Johnson says they are looking at bringing in Hunter to testify.

On Israel – Separate funding for Israel from Ukraine funding

Speaker Mike Johnson: we are going to move a standalone Israel funding bill this week in the House. I know our colleagues, our Republican colleagues in the Senate have a similar measure. We believe that that is a pressing and urgent need. There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will. But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.

On the Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Maria Bartiromo: What about the investigations into the potential Biden family influence paddling, potential bribery? Are you going to allocate the financial resources and human capital needed to do an in depth investigation? And will an impeachment inquiry turn into an official impeachment? Speaker Johnson: you know, I worked on the committees of jurisdiction. A judiciary is one of those. I think our chairman have done an exceptional job. You’ve spoken to all of them. Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan and Jason Smith on Oversight and Judiciary and Ways and Means. They’ve continued those investigations even while we were going through the tumult of the Speaker’s race. They were still working methodically through that. I’m encouraging that. I think we have a constitutional responsibility to follow this truth where it leads. We’re the rule of law team. We don’t use this for political partisan games like the Democrats have done and did against Donald Trump twice. We are going to follow the law and follow the Constitution, and I think you and I have a suspicion of where that may lead, but we’re going to let the evidence speak for itself. And I look forward to rolling that out over the coming days and weeks and letting the American people see exactly why we’re taking the next steps and where it’s headed.

On a Subpoena for Hunter Biden

Speaker Mike Johnson: I’m looking at that. I think that desperate times call for desperate measures, and that perhaps is overdue. We’ve not made a full decision yet. I’m counseling with the attorneys involved on all of this to see what the contours of. I’m an attorney myself, so I speak the language. We’re trying to move forward on some of this very aggressively. I think the American people are owed these answers, and I think our suspicions about all this, the evidence that we’ve gathered so far, as you know, is affirming what many of us feared may be the worst. And as Jamie Comer likes to say, bank records don’t lie. We already have a lot of this evidence. The dots are being connected, and we’ll see where it leads.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.