Jonathan Turley Weighs in on FBI Document Grassley Released Showing Biden Involved in $10 Million Bribery Scheme with Ukrainian Oligarch (VIDEO)

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley on Sunday weighed in on the FBI document Senator Chuck Grassley released showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with a Ukrainian oligarch.

Grassley on Thursday released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.

Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, according to the document.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

FLASHBACK to 2018 when Joe Biden bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 BILLION to fire the prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden's company. pic.twitter.com/SKkRGtwQCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2019

Despite the mountain of evidence showing Joe Biden was involved in a multi-million bribery scheme with a Ukrainian oligarch, the FBI is still stonewalling and protecting the Biden Crime Family.

Fox News host Shannon Bream told Turley she asked IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler if he has ever seen the FD-1023 form Grassley released.

“I’d never seen that document before, so I’d never seen that 1023…the form is important because it could further validate some other evidence that we are trying to prove in the case,” Ziegler said.

Bream asked Turley to assess why the FBI document never landed on Joseph Ziegler’s desk.

“It increasingly seems like the FBI is the place where evidence goes to die,” Turley said. “I mean you send evidence to the FBI, if it has the name Biden on it, it dies a very rapid death.”

