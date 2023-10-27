Jamaal Bowman Says He Struck a Deal with Democrat DC Attorney General to Have Fire Alarm Charges Expunged From His Record (VIDEO)

Insurrectionist Jamaal Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon building after Democrats unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before a government shutdown late last month.

Bowman tore down emergency exit signs before he pulled the fire alarm in an effort to obstruct a crucial vote.

However, he continued to lie and gaslight after he committed a crime.

“You know, I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man! That’s all it was!” a smug Bowman told a reporter earlier this month.

On Wednesday afternoon Jamaal Bowman was criminally charged by the DC attorney general for pulling the fire alarm in the US Capitol.

He reported to the police station on Thursday to be booked, fingerprinted, and have his mugshot taken.

Later Thursday Jamaal Bowman said he struck a deal with Democrat DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb to have the fire alarm charges expunged from his record once he pays a measly fine. He will not be held in the DC Gulag like dozens of Trump supporters for their actions at the January 6, 2021 protests, many who did much less than this.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

