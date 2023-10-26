Update: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Surrenders to Police Following Misdemeanor Charge for Intentional Fire Alarm Activation and Shutting Down Congress (VIDEO)

To make matters worse, Bowman’s office sent a memo to Democratic colleagues suggesting talking points to defend him.

One of these talking points explicitly labeled members of the Republican Party as “Nazis.”

The memo stated, “I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.”

Bowman backtracked after the memo was leaked for using the term “Nazi” in the memo.

“I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent. I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis,” Bowman wrote.

Bowman turned himself in to the authorities early on a Thursday, as captured by footage from Fox News. Interestingly, the Democratic congressman managed to strike a deal with the Washington D.C. attorney general that will result in his “false fire alarm” charge being dropped.

“I admitted that from the very beginning… gotta take responsibility for it. We have a deal in place, so looking forward to paying the fine, and three months later it being dismissed, and hopefully, continuing to do work in my district.”

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman turns himself in to police after being charged for pulling the fire alarm in a House office building

What is striking here is the leniency shown towards Bowman, who is getting away with a mere slap on the wrist: a fine and the charge being dropped after three months. This is in stark contrast to the sentences handed down to supporters of former President Trump who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many of those individuals face lengthy federal prison terms.

This incident lays bare what many conservatives have been decrying for years: a two-tiered justice system where Democrats are held to different standards. Today, Trump supporters who peacefully entered the Capitol and even shook hands with police officers are languishing in federal prisons.

Update: In addition to probation, Bowman also gets an essay assignment for false fire alarm. He has to write an apology to the police.

New York Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman was ordered by a judge this week to write an apology letter to police after pulling a fire alarm in a congressional building last month.

Why didn’t he, and the pro-Hamas occupiers of the Cannon Building, get the J6 treatment?