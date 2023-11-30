FBI Releases Photos of Suspects in D.C. Carjacking of FBI Agent at Gun Point – $10,000 Reward Offered

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released photos of the suspects involved in a recent carjacking incident in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C., where an FBI agent was carjacked at gun point.

In a coordinated effort with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force, the FBI is intensifying its search for the individuals responsible.

In a statement provided to NBC Washington, the FBI detailed the events: “At this time, we can confirm that an FBI employee was carjacked on the afternoon of November 29. The vehicle was recovered, and the FBI Washington Field Office, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force, is actively investigating the matter.”

The victim, an FBI agent, reported that the suspects had forcefully taken their vehicle at gunpoint as the agent was getting out of an FBI vehicle.

The search for the stolen vehicle concluded swiftly. The car was found a short distance away in Southeast D.C. by 4:10 p.m., but the suspects remain at large.

In a recent update, the FBI Washington Field Office released surveillance images of the suspects.

The FBI announced a reward offering up to $10,000 for information that directly results in the arrest of the individuals connected to the November 29 carjacking event. The bureau hints that there may be additional reward money accessible for information that proves to be instrumental.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office, or the Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington DC.

Law enforcement officials reported a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden, opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service SUV in a Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night.

None of the suspects were struck by the agent’s fire, and they were all able to flee the scene of the crime.

The suspects were last seen in a red vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

Last month, Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment building in Washington D.C.

Three black men reportedly approached Representative Cuellar while armed and demanded his car. The attackers succeeded in getting away in Cuellar’s white Honda CHR, which is registered in Texas.

Cuellar has a voting record that includes support for measures that could potentially weaken police departments. Among these are votes that make it easier to defund the police and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, aimed at holding police accountable and ending racial profiling.

While we wish no harm on anyone, the incident has brought to light the glaring hypocrisy of Cuellar’s political stance, particularly when it comes to law enforcement and public safety.