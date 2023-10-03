JUST IN: Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar Carjacked at Gunpoint by Three Black Males Outside His Apartment in Washington D.C.

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment building in Washington D.C. The incident occurred Monday night and has been confirmed by multiple sources.

Three black men reportedly approached Representative Cuellar while armed and demanded his car. The attackers succeeded in getting away in Cuellar’s white Honda CHR, which is registered in Texas.

Rep. Cuellar is reportedly safe following the incident, though details about his condition have not been made public.

Laura Barrón-López, a CNN reporter, tweeted, “Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint tonight outside his apartment building in DC, multiple sources confirm to me. And Cuellar is safe they say.”

“Was just texted by a member about this. A Democratic member was carjacked at gunpoint by 3-4 people, per member. A number of members live in this building.”

A neighborhood alert was promptly issued, stating: “Alert: Armed Carjacking Investigation at the intersection of K street and New Jersey Avenue SE. Taken was a white Honda CHR with TX tags. Lookout for three black males wearing all black clothing.”

