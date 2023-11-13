Secret Service Agent Assigned to Biden’s Granddaughter Opens Fire On Suspects Breaking into SUV

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington DC.

Law enforcement officials reported a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden, opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service SUV in a Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night.

None of the suspects were struck by the agent’s fire, and they were all able to flee the scene of the crime.

The suspects were last seen in a red vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

Secret Service agents opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in DC https://t.co/6YhKxKSDVz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 13, 2023

Per AP:

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

AP: “Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV.” I think it’s fair to say that Mayor Bowser’s AirTags aren’t enough. D.C. . The district needs real solutions now. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 13, 2023

According to the Associated Press, there have been “750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district.”

Democrat Representative of Texas Henry Cuellar was carjacked near the Capitol last month.

