Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, Victim of Recent Carjacking, Previously Voted for Measures to Make it Easier to Defund Police – He Also Supported the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Democrat Representative Henry Cuellar, who recently fell victim to a carjacking, has a voting record that includes support for measures that could potentially weaken police departments. Among these are votes that make it easier to defund the police and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, aimed at holding police accountable and ending racial profiling.

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment building in Washington D.C. The incident occurred Monday night and has been confirmed by multiple sources.

Three black men reportedly approached Representative Cuellar while armed and demanded his car. The attackers succeeded in getting away in Cuellar’s white Honda CHR, which is registered in Texas.

Rep. Cuellar is reportedly safe following the incident, though details about his condition have not been made public.

While we wish no harm on anyone and hope for his speedy recovery, the incident has brought to light the glaring hypocrisy of Cuellar’s political stance, particularly when it comes to law enforcement and public safety.

According to Cuban-American Producer and Director Robby Starbuck, Cuellar had previously voted against an amendment to a spending bill that would have removed language making it easier to defund police departments.

According to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Cuellar expressed reservations about voting for an $82.6 billion spending bill due to policy provisions that would make it easier to defund police departments. However, when the rubber met the road, Cuellar did exactly that—voting against an amendment that would have taken out the problematic language.

“As crime continues to rise across the country, Texans won’t forgot [sic] that Henry Cuellar voted to make it easier to defund the police departments that keep them safe,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair.

Mike Cernovich, a popular conservative commentator, also pointed out that Cuellar voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. This legislation aims to hold police accountable and end racial profiling.

Cuellar has been a vocal supporter of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a comprehensive approach to police reform. The act includes provisions for ending racial and religious profiling, establishing a National Police Misconduct Registry, and requiring data collection, among other things.

In a statement, Cuellar said, “I share our nation’s shock and outrage over the death of George Floyd. The majority of our brave men and women in law enforcement do their jobs honorably and with integrity. However, bad practices by individual law enforcement officers create a significant danger not only to our communities but also cause mistrust between law enforcement departments and the people they serve.”

Cuellar’s recent victimization by crime highlights the irony and hypocrisy of his position. While advocating for policies that could potentially weaken law enforcement, he himself became a victim of the very crime wave that such policies can unleash.

He stated, “We must make necessary reforms to our policing system, not defund or disassemble it, to prevent further tragedies from happening again.” Yet, his voting record tells a different story—one that contradicts his public statements.

It’s crucial to remember the countless Americans who suffer from crime daily. These are the people who don’t have the luxury of Capitol Hill security or a public platform to voice their concerns. They are the real victims of policies that prioritize ideological agendas over public safety.