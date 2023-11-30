FBI Agent’s Car Stolen at Gunpoint in Brazen Daylight Carjacking in Washington, DC

An FBI agent fell victim to a carjacking incident in the eastern end of Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI has confirmed the incident, which occurred in broad daylight, and has since launched an investigation in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force.

In an official statement obtained by NBC Washington, the FBI confirmed the carjacking, stating, “At this time, we can confirm that an FBI employee was carjacked on the afternoon of November 29. The vehicle was recovered, and the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are investigating.”

The statement provided no further details about the incident.

According to the D.C. Police, officers responded to a distress call reporting a carjacking in the 100 block of 12th Street NE, near Lincoln Park, at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The victim, a federal agent, reported that two suspects had forcefully taken their vehicle at gunpoint.

The search for the stolen vehicle concluded rapidly, with the car located a short distance away in Southeast D.C. by 4:10 p.m.

As of now, no detailed information regarding the two suspects involved in the incident has been divulged by the D.C. Police or the FBI. The motive behind the carjacking and any potential lead-up to the incident remain undisclosed.

This unfortunate incident shines a spotlight on the growing concern of carjackings in Democrat-controlled Washington, DC.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington DC.

Law enforcement officials reported a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden, opened fire on three suspects attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service SUV in a Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night.

None of the suspects were struck by the agent’s fire, and they were all able to flee the scene of the crime.

The suspects were last seen in a red vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

Last month, Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment building in Washington D.C.

Three black men reportedly approached Representative Cuellar while armed and demanded his car. The attackers succeeded in getting away in Cuellar’s white Honda CHR, which is registered in Texas.

Cuellar has a voting record that includes support for measures that could potentially weaken police departments. Among these are votes that make it easier to defund the police and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, aimed at holding police accountable and ending racial profiling.

While we wish no harm on anyone, the incident has brought to light the glaring hypocrisy of Cuellar’s political stance, particularly when it comes to law enforcement and public safety.