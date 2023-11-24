Do as I Say, Not as I Do: “Hypocrite” Kamala Harris Faces Backlash on Social Media for Using Gas Stove on Thanksgiving While Pushing Ban on Americans

In a recent social media post meant to extend Thanksgiving greetings, Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, shared a holiday message that unexpectedly set the internet ablaze—not for its content, but for its context.

With the simple caption, “From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving,” the message quickly backfired when sharp-eyed netizens spotted a gas stove in the background.

This harmless kitchen appliance has become the focal point of the backlash due to the Biden regime’s call to regulate or ban gas stoves over concerns about their alleged environmental concerns over methane emissions and their impact on climate change.

Yet here, displayed behind the grinning couple, was the supposedly soon-to-be-outlawed appliance. Social media users took no time to point out the glaring hypocrisy.

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

The comments on social media ranged from critical to sarcastic. One user remarked, “Nice gas stove, coming from the people who want to ban gas stoves,” pointing out the apparent contradiction in Kamala’s environmental stance.

Another comment read, “All that gas used to cook for Thanksgiving? I bet your husband still uses a private jet? Hypocrisy. You wanna ban gas stoves from the working class.”

A more humorous yet pointed comment said, “Is that a gas stove? Sure is. FBI, you may want to arrest her. She’s damaging the climate.”

A succinct remark stated, “Rules for thee but not for me,” summarizing the feelings of many Americans.

In January, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas-powered stoves are a ‘hidden health hazard.’

“Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society,” Bloomberg reported.

AOC took to Twitter to defend the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recent recommendation of banning gas stoves due to them reportedly being a “health hazard.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Her tweet came as a response to Trump’s former White House Physician Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeting, “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

As a response to AOC’s comments, Rep. Jackson tweeted back a picture of AOC using a gas stove.

The caption to his tweet read, “AOC says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves.”

.@aoc says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function! pic.twitter.com/yYF90wXiGu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

In February, the Department of Energy proposed limits on energy consumption for gas stoves.

“This approach by DOE could effectively ban gas appliances,” said Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. “We are concerned this approach could eliminate fully featured gas products.”

The new efficiency rule could ban 50% of current gas stove models, according to a new analysis by the Department of Energy. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, however, said 95% of the market for new gas products would likely not meet the new proposed rules.

In May, New York became the first state to pass legislation banning the use of natural gas for heating and cooking.

According to The New York Times, “The provisions will require new buildings to be constructed with only electric hookups for appliances and utilities beginning in 2025. The law will go into effect for buildings with fewer than seven stories beginning in 2026. The requirements will kick in for taller buildings by 2029.”

There will be some exemptions from the new requirements, which include hospitals, critical infrastructure and commercial food establishments.

Last month, two professional groups filed a federal lawsuit over the ban in New York, claiming that the state doesn’t have the authority to put such a ban in place.

Earlier this year, the Marxist NY governor Kathy Hochul was also outed after using gas stoves at both her government residence and personal property.