Biden Regime’s New “Efficiency” Rule Would Ban Half of Gas Stove Models

Joe Biden is coming for your gas stoves.

Last month the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas-powered stoves are a ‘hidden health hazard.’

“Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society.” – the federal agency said last month.

Earlier this month the Department of Energy proposed a new ‘efficiency’ rule.

“This approach by DOE could effectively ban gas appliances,” said Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. “We are concerned this approach could eliminate fully featured gas products.”

The new efficiency rule could ban 50% of current gas stove models, according to a new analysis by the Department of Energy.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers however said 95% of the market for new gas products would likely not meet the new proposed rules.

E&E News reported: