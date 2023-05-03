New York Becomes First State to Pass Legislation Banning Use of Natural Gas for Heating and Cooking

The Biden Regime said reports claiming they were seeking to ban gas stoves was a conspiracy theory.

Chuck Schumer went out of his way to chastise those concerned saying, “Nobody is taking away your gas stove.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that earlier this year, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas-powered stoves are a ‘hidden health hazard.’

Although Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm mocked the millions of Americans concerned about the federal government’s plans to put restrictions on gas stoves, she admitted the Biden Regime wants to ban “some” gas stoves.

Now, New York State is banning the use of natural gas for heating and cooking in some new buildings.

According to The New York Times, “The provisions will require new buildings to be constructed with only electric hookups for appliances and utilities beginning in 2025. The law will go into effect for buildings with fewer than seven stories beginning in 2026. The requirements will kick in for taller buildings by 2029.”

Reuters reports:

Both the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate late on Tuesday approved the provisions, which are included the state’s $229 billion budget. Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers agreed to the outlines of the spending package last week. “Changing the ways we make and use energy to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels will help ensure a healthier environment for us and our children,” New York Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement. The move in New York comes amid fierce public debate in the United States over the health and environmental impacts of the cooking appliances that burn fossil fuel and over the broader role of natural gas in climate change. Dozens of cities around the United States have adopted or are considering policies that ban or discourage natural gas in new buildings to address public health and climate concerns. They have been met with strong resistance from gas industry groups and restaurant and appliance lobby groups that argue those concerns are overblown. “A first-in-the-nation, unconstitutional ban on natural gas hookups in new construction will drive up utility bills and increase housing costs,” Republican New York State Senator Robert Ortt said in a statement.

There will be some exemptions from the new requirements which include hospitals, critical infrastructure and commercial food establishments.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the primary culprit behind the push to ban natural gas may be connected to the World Economic Forum.