Dirty Jack Smith and Obama Judge Beryl Howell Attempt to Cover-Up How Both Suggested Trump Was a ‘Flight Risk’ to Justify Secret X/Twitter Search Warrant

Jack Smith and Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell are now attempting to cover up the fact that they both suggested Trump was a ‘flight risk’ to justify the nondisclosure order on X/Twitter.

As previously reported, Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted he included inaccurate information when he asked Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, for a secret search warrant for Trump’s X/Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.

X was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.

The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.

According to CNN, the DC Circuit Court Appeals said the court found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Trump would ‘jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ if he knew about the search warrant.

“The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, “found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.”” CNN reported.

Jack Smith admitted to Judge Howell he included inaccurate information when he suggested Trump would become a flight risk if he learned about the secret gag order.



Judge Beryl Howell

“The district court also found reason to believe that the former President would ‘flee from prosecution,’” read the decision from DC District Court of Appeals. “The government later acknowledged, however, that it had ‘errantly included flight from prosecution as a predicate’ in its application for the non-disclosure order.”

“U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted the warrant and the nondisclosure order. The appeals court ruling upheld his decision. Howell’s original order is not public, though the appellate court indicated he felt there was reason to believe Trump’s awareness of the warrant could undercut the investigation by allowing him to obstruct it.” Just the News reported.

“Howell evidently agreed with the erroneous elements claiming Trump would be a flight risk, though the appeals court determined that consideration was not the definitive reason for his granting the nondisclosure order.” according to Just the News.

Jack Smith has a history of lying and withholding exculpatory evidence.

Now Jack Smith is trying to strike the ‘flight risk’ language from the record.

“The Government now seeks to strike from the NDO language, which can be found at the bottom of page two of the NDO.” they wrote in a later filing.

Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ also demanded information on all Twitter-X users who retweeted President Trump, liked President Trump’s tweets, or mentioned President Trump’s account in their tweets.