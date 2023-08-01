Trump Slams Jack Smith After DOJ Admits It Did Not Produce All Mar-a-Lago Security Footage to Defense Counsel in First Batches of Discovery

President Trump on Tuesday slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith after the DOJ admitted it did not produce all of the Mar-a-Lago security footage Trump turned over to the Department.

The Justice Department admitted it did not produce all of the Mar-a-Lago security camera footage to the defense counsel in the first batches of discovery.

Of course, this was used to attack Trump with illegal leaks to the media.

A little whoopsie from Jack Smith's office. DOJ admits it did not produce all the Mar-a-Lago camera footage to defense counsel in first batches of discovery==despite making that claim in court last month. This security video story will get no blaring headlines: pic.twitter.com/rZc9oplXAB — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 1, 2023

“THE SECURITY TAPES BEING DELETED WAS A MADE UP LIE BY DERANGED JACK SMITH! ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Last week Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with a superseding indictment in the classified documents case and accused the former president of being a part of a scheme to delete Mar-a-Lago security tapes.

Trump was charged with three new counts, including one count for willful retention of national defense information related to a document he allegedly showed staffers at his Bedminster golf club.

Smith also charged a third defendant in Trump’s classified documents case on Thursday.

Jack Smith charged Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who helped Trump aide Walt Nauta move boxes of documents around at Mar-a-Lago.

Carlos De Oliveira, 56, was added to the obstruction conspiracy charges filed in the original charges.

According to the superseding indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Carlos De Oliveira told ‘Trump Employee 4’ that “the boss” [Trump] wanted the server at Mar-a-Lago deleted.

No security tapes were deleted.

No documents were destroyed.

Trump said the Mar-a-Lago tapes were voluntarily handed over to the Justice Department.

The security tapes were NOT deleted.

Trump RIPPED Jack Smith on Sunday and accused him of prosecutorial misconduct.

“The Crooked Election Interference “Thugs” from the DOJ, headed by the worst Thug of them all, Deranged Jack Smith, are now admitting that the Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes were NOT DELETED. That’s not what they were illegally leaking to the press. These guys should be prosecuted for MISCONDUCT. Also, whatever happened to Crooked Joe’s Documents? Where are the ones he sent and stored in Chinatown? Is Deranged Jack going to Indict him for this and, at the same time, receiving BRIBES FROM CHINA?” Trump said.