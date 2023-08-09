Dirty Jack Smith Got Secret Search Warrant For Trump’s Twitter Account

Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump according to newly unsealed court filings.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.

The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ongoing investigation in jeopardy.

According to CNN, the DC Circuit Court Appeals said the court found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Trump would ‘jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ if he knew about the search warrant.

“The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, “found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.”” CNN reported.

The DOJ finally amended the nondisclosure order and allowed X to “notify the former President of the existence and contents of the warrant,” CNN reported.

Trump lashed out at Jack Smith and Joe Biden in a Truth Social post.

Not only is Jack Smith using every dirty trick to use secret gag orders, he is also working to silence Trump with another type of gag order so the former president cannot defend himself publicly from unprecendented abuse by Biden’s DOJ.

Trump’s counsel this week responded to Jack Smith’s request for a protective order (gag order) and addressed First Amendment issues.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict Frist Amendment right. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s counsel wrote.

Jack Smith responded late Monday night in a competing motion and absurdly claimed the gag order is necessary because Trump wants to “litigate this case in the media, to the detriment of litigating this case in the courtroom.”

This is rich coming from the same guy who released a scathing, politically charged statement against Trump after the latest indictment.

Jack Smith is the one litigating this case in the media by illegally leaking to CNN, WaPo, New York Times and other Biden Regime-friendly propaganda outlets.

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled the gag order hearing for Friday morning.