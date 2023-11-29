THEY’RE COMING AFTER YOU: Biden’s DOJ Targets Trump Supporters on Twitter – Demands List of All Users Who Retweeted, Liked, or Mentioned President Trump’s Twitter Account

Political hitman Jack Smith ordered Twitter-X to turn over information on President Trump’s popular Twitter account during his continued fishing expedition into President Trump.
Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ also demanded information on all Twitter-X users who retweeted President Trump, liked President Trump’s tweets, or mentioned President Trump’s account in their tweets.
Merrick Garland is going to target all of the Trump supporters in their continued witch hunt against President Donald Trump.
This is what tyranny looks like.
The lawless DOJ released the highly redacted order to Twitter earlier this week.
Chuck Callesto has more.
BOMBSHELL REPORT: Department of Justice TARGETED THOSE WHO SUPPORTED TRUMP on Twitter – Ordered Review of Trump’s Twitter Activity, Including Accounts That Liked, Followed, or Retweeted His Posts.
Justice Department lawyers have disclosed details linked to their search warrant… pic.twitter.com/TeGn6Nwhkw
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 29, 2023
The New York Post reported:
In the pages that aren’t obscured, there are demands by Smith for information on virtually every conceivable aspect of the 77-year-old former president’s Twitter account, including “all advertising information … and ad topic preferences,” all IP addresses associated with the account, Trump’s privacy and account settings, records of the account’s communications with Twitter support and all direct messages sent and received by the account from October 2020 to January 2021.
The government also sought information on users who interacted with Trump leading up to the riot.
“All information from the ‘Connect’ or ‘Notifications’ tab for the account, including all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by the account, as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e. “mentions” or “replies”),” the warrant states.
The warrant was issued to the social media giant along with a nondisclosure order, instructing the company not to notify Trump about the search.
Twitter balked at the nondisclosure order, arguing in a failed court challenge that it was a violation of the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act.
The DOJ’s opposition to the company’s attempt to notify Trump about the warrant was also released Monday.
“For what appears to be the first time in its history, Twitter Inc. (‘Twitter’) has filed a motion to vacate or modify an order that it not disclose the existence of a search warrant,” Smith argued, insisting that “there is reason to believe notification to the former president, a sophisticated actor with an expansive platform, would result in a statutorily cognizable harm.”