THEY’RE COMING AFTER YOU: Biden’s DOJ Targets Trump Supporters on Twitter – Demands List of All Users Who Retweeted, Liked, or Mentioned President Trump’s Twitter Account

Political hitman Jack Smith ordered Twitter-X to turn over information on President Trump’s popular Twitter account during his continued fishing expedition into President Trump.

Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ also demanded information on all Twitter-X users who retweeted President Trump, liked President Trump’s tweets, or mentioned President Trump’s account in their tweets.

Merrick Garland is going to target all of the Trump supporters in their continued witch hunt against President Donald Trump.

This is what tyranny looks like.

The lawless DOJ released the highly redacted order to Twitter earlier this week.

Chuck Callesto has more.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Department of Justice TARGETED THOSE WHO SUPPORTED TRUMP on Twitter – Ordered Review of Trump’s Twitter Activity, Including Accounts That Liked, Followed, or Retweeted His Posts. Justice Department lawyers have disclosed details linked to their search warrant… pic.twitter.com/TeGn6Nwhkw — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 29, 2023

The New York Post reported: