JUST IN: Comer Issues Additional Subpoenas to Hunter Biden’s Associates, Including Art Gallerist and Dem Donor Who Purchased Hunter’s Art

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued additional subpoenas to Hunter Biden’s associates Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s art gallerist George Berges and Elizabeth Naftali, the Democrat donor who purchased Hunter’s art.

The new subpoenas come one day after Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden for in-person depositions as part of his Committee’s impeachment inquiry.

The Republican-led Committee on Oversight issued subpoenas to:

Hunter Biden’s Business Associates

◾️ Eric Schwerin

◾️ Mervyn Yan

Hunter’s Art Gallerist

◾️ George Bergès

Hunter’s Art Patron & Major Dem Donor

◾️ Elizabeth Naftali

Additionally, Chairman Comer requested a transcribed interview with a former Americore Holdings, LLC representative regarding “loans” the Bidens received.

Who is Eric Schwerin?

Hunter Biden’s business partner and president at Rosemont Seneca Partners Eric Schwerin visited the White House at least 36 times during the Obama years according to a new Fox News report.

Eric Schwerin also had a sit-down meeting with Joe Biden. He was also reportedly in charge of the transfer of Joe Biden’s documents to the University of Delaware.

This is the same guy who was involved in transferring classified information to Ukraine.

Who is Hunter Biden’s Art Gallerist George Bergès?

According to the New York Post, Soho art dealer Georges Bergès has strong ties to China and was once arrested for “terrorist threats.”

Hunter’s garbage artwork (photo below) will “range from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000 for large-scale paintings.”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed in 2021 that

“The gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in June 2021.

However, it was later reported that Hunter Biden did meet with potential buyers for his artwork at a private affair in Los Angeles.

Who is Elizabeth Naftali?

Another Biden pay-to-play scheme revealed was revealed over the summer.

A major Democrat donor and Biden-appointed commissioner was revealed as a buyer of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

According to Business Insider, Hunter Biden learned the identity of at least two of his buyers – and one of the buyers got a favor from the Biden White House!

One buyer, identified as Los Angeles real estate investor and major Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, was appointed to a prestigious commission by Joe Biden.

According to Insider, in July 2022, 8 months after Hunter Biden’s art debuted in a SoHo gallery, Joe Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

It is unclear if the appointment occurred before or after Naftali purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

Additionally, Naftali has visited the Biden White House more than a dozen times and has met with senior advisors.

What is Americore Holdings LLC’s role in the Biden Crime Family?

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Jim Biden defrauded Americore with false claims he could save the company with the Biden name – and Joe Biden benefited from the fraud.

Biden refuses to provide the House Oversight Committee with applicable loan documents proving he loaned his brother James money.