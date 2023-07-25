Another Biden Pay-to-Play Scheme Revealed! Major Democrat Donor ‘Friend’ Who Joe Biden Appointed to Prestigious Commission Revealed as Buyer of Hunter’s Garbage Artwork

Another Biden pay-to-play scheme revealed!

Remember when former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki promised that the identities of the potential buyers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork would be kept a secret from the Bidens?

“The gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing in 2021.

A major Democrat donor and Biden-appointed commissioner was revealed as a buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

Hunter’s artwork (photo below) ranges from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000+ for large-scale paintings.

According to Business Insider, Hunter Biden learned the identity of at least two of his buyers – and one of the buyers got a favor from the Biden White House!

One buyer, identified as Los Angeles real estate investor and major Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, was appointed to a prestigious commission by Joe Biden.

According to Insider, in July 2022, 8 months after Hunter Biden’s art debuted in a SoHo gallery, Joe Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

It is unclear if the appointment occurred before or after Naftali purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

Business Insider reported:

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden pledged that there would be an “absolute wall” between his official duties and his family’s private business interests. The Biden White House repeatedly made reference to that wall when responding to questions about the fledgling art career of Hunter Biden, the president’s son. In 2021, when a New York art gallery debuted Hunter Biden’s paintings with asking prices as high as $500,000, the White House said that Hunter Biden’s team had a process for carefully vetting buyers, and that their identities were known only to the gallery, and not to Hunter Biden himself. The messaging seemed to suggest that Hunter Biden’s art patrons came from a rarified universe of collectors who had nothing to do with the hurly burly of politics. Neither of those things has turned out to be the case. Hunter Biden did in fact learn the identity of two buyers, according to three people directly familiar with Hunter Biden’s own account of his art career. And one of those buyers is indeed someone who got a favor from the Biden White House. The timing of their purchase, however, is unknown. That buyer, Insider can reveal, is Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real estate investor and philanthropist. Hirsh Naftali is influential in California Democratic circles and is a significant Democratic donor who has given $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year. In 2022, she hosted a fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris. Insider also obtained internal documents from Hunter Biden’s gallery showing that a single buyer purchased $875,000 of his art. The documents do not indicate the buyer’s identity, which is also unknown to Insider at this time.

Joe Biden was also allegedly involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

Despite a mountain of evidence showing Joe Biden was involved in pay-to-play schemes, House Republicans refuse to start an impeachment inquiry.