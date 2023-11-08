JUST IN: House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Hunter and James Biden, Demands Closed-Door Testimony

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden and their former business associate Rob Walker for in-person depositions as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Comer also requested transcribed interviews from Hallie Biden – Beau Biden’s widow-turned-Hunter Biden’s girlfriend, Sara Biden (James Biden’s wife) and Melissa Cohen (Hunter’s current wife).

A transcribed interview from Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski was also requested.

This is the first time subpoenas have been issued for testimony. Comer previously subpoenaed bank records for Hunter and James Biden.

Hunter Biden’s subpoena:

James Biden’s subpoena:

John Robinson “Rob” Walker’s subpoena:

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Last Thursday House Oversight Chairman James Comer demanded Joe Biden provide loan documents (loan payment, loan agreement) and IRS filings regarding the $200,000 “loan repayment” James Biden said he made to Joe “The Big Guy” Biden in 2018.

Last Friday night, the Republican-led Oversight Committee said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered China money.