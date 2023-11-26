CDC Issues Warning: Just 14 Percent Of US Adults Have Received An Updated COVID 19 Vaccine

The number of Americans complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 vaccine recommendation has dramatically waned, the federal agency warns.

According to CDC data, approximately 14 percent of US adults have received the latest COVID jab that became available in the fall.

In other words, a whopping 86 percent of Americans don’t trust the Biden administration’s agenda and see through one of the biggest scams forced on the public to date.

“COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lower than we’d like to see, and most people will be without the added protection that can reduce the severity of COVID-19,” the federal agency warned in a Nov. 22 statement.

“It is critical that this population get vaccinated to protect themselves against severe outcomes from COVID-19,” the CDC continued. “The bad news is that more than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection.”

More white people have received the latest shot than black and Hispanic people, the agency reports. Additionally, Americans with health insurance have received the new shot compared to their uninsured counterparts.

The CDC celebrated the number of elderly people who are lining up to get another COVID shot, noting that 30 percent of Americans 65 years and older have received the new “vaccine.”

A reported 50 people participated in human trials of the latest COVID shot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the so-called vaccine after primarily testing its effects on animals.

The CDC assures it is working “to remove barriers to vaccination” by partnering with community groups and “trusted messengers” including doctors “to build vaccine confidence and awareness.”

A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports reveals nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey found that 24 percent of American adults claim to know someone who personally died from the shot, while 69 percent of respondents said they don’t know anyone who died from the vaccination. A notable 42% of respondents expressed that they would “likely’ join a major class-action lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and other pharmaceutical giants ” over the vaccine’s side effects.

A survey published Nov. 1 by the Annenberg Public Policy Center shows the share of Americans who correlate COVID-19 shots to autism has increased from 10 percent in April 2021 to 16 percent last month. Similarly, the percentage of Americans who support using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 has risen from 10 percent in Sept. 2021 to 26 percent in October.

In its latest warning urging more Americans to get the updated shot, the CDC notes, “COVID-19 is still an important cause of hospitalization and death, especially for older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions.”

But throughout the height of the pandemic, numerous doctors, nurses and medical experts revealed patients were not actually dying from COVID in hospitals, but were dying from CDC protocol that requires COVID patients to be treated with Remdesivir, a drug that causes renal failure, and intubators.