Killer Jab: Nearly a Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Who Died From COVID-19 Shot

A recent survey has revealed that nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know succumbed to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

This revelation comes from the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

The survey was conducted on October 26 and 29-30, 2023, by Rasmussen Reports, with a sample size of 1,110 American adults.

The survey found that 24% of American adults claim to know someone personally who died due to the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. In contrast, a significant 69% of respondents stated they don’t know anyone who died from being vaccinated against the virus.

Furthermore, the survey delved into the potential legal ramifications of these beliefs.

A notable 42% of respondents expressed that they would ‘likely’ join a major class-action lawsuit against big pharma if one were to file a lawsuit concerning vaccine side effects. This includes 24% who said it’s ‘very likely’ they’d join such a lawsuit.

On the other hand, 47% of those surveyed ‘aren’t likely’ to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, with 25% stating it’s ‘not at all likely’ they would participate. An additional 11% remain uncertain.

The survey also highlighted some demographic differences. For instance, more men (51%) than women (44%) claim to know someone who died from vaccine side effects.

Adults under 40 are less likely to know someone who died from the virus but are more inclined to join a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects. Interestingly, men under 40 are particularly likely to say they’d join a class-action lawsuit.

Racial differences were also evident in the survey results. While 43% of white respondents said they know someone who died from the COVID-19 virus, this number rises to 52% for black respondents and 57% for other minorities.

However, fewer whites (20%) than blacks (28%) or other minorities (32%) claim to know someone who died from vaccine side effects. Black respondents were found to be more willing to join a class-action lawsuit for vaccine side effects.

Thanks for sharing!
