New Poll: One In Four Americans Say COVID Shots Are Unsafe And Know Someone Who Died From The Jab

Americans are increasingly weary about the safety and effectiveness of the experimental shots the government claimed were vaccines, according to new polling data.

A survey published Nov. 1 by the Annenberg Public Policy Center shows voters are increasingly more hesitant about COVID shots than they were when the government began mandating the mRNA modifying technology.

The poll of more than 1,500 adults found the margin of Americans who view the vaccines as unsafe has spiked from 18 percent in August 2022 to 24 percent over the last month.

The share of Americans who correlate Covid shots to autism has increased from 10 percent in April 2021 to 16 percent last month.

Similarly, the percentage of Americans who support using Ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid has risen from 10 percent in Sept. 2021 to 26 percent in October.

A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports reveals that among 1,110 American adults, 24 percent of adults knew someone personally who died after receiving a Covid jab.

The respondents who relate the deaths to the jabs also said they aim to join a class-action lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and other pharmaceutical giants over the adverse side effects.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they would probably file suit while 24 percent said they would very likely join a legal effort to hold Big Pharma accountable.

Health experts continue to tout COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and warn reports linking COVID-19 vaccination with death, autism and other health defects is “misinformation” while claiming Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that effectively treats COVID-19, causes COVID.

Amid the rising death toll, spike in heart problems and thrombosis following the government Covid mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains adverse reactions from the shots are “rare.”

“There are warning signs in these data that we ignore at our peril,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center and director of the survey. “Growing numbers now distrust health-protecting, life-saving vaccines.”

Counter to recommendations from federal agencies, politicians bidding for the presidency are now making the detriments of COVID shots a focal point of their campaign.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an independent after recently dropping out of the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination, has long exposed corruption within the pharmaceutical industry.

“There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective,” Kennedy told FOX News while warning the jabs cause autism.

Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican Governor is urging Floridians under the age of 65 to avoid the shots.

‘We know the federal government muffed this in many different ways, and we need a reckoning,’ DeSantis told the crowd at a “medical freedom” town hall in New Hampshire.”