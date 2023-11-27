Canadian PM Trudeau Getting Destroyed in the Polls, Is Worried About… Ukraine! Says Opposition Leader Poilievre Influenced by ‘Right-Wing, American Maga’

For a failing Canadian Liberal PM who is being destroyed by the opposition in the opinion polls, there’s nothing as lame as to blame the common-sense conservative policies gaining traction with voters as ‘far-right-MAGA-Trump influence.’

It is a disingenuous way of portraying your rivals as controlled by foreign forces right at the moment when your entire government is being wrecked by the investigation into Chinese influence in Canada.

But, of course, that’s precisely what Globalist poster boy Justin Trudeau chose to do.

Trudeau accused his main political rival of abandoning Ukraine under the influence of Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in next year’s U.S. election.

Reuters reported:

“In a preliminary vote on Tuesday, all 109 Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons opposed updated legislation for the free trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine, which received the unanimous support of all the other parties.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is leading in all polls. He stated that his party did not support forcing Ukraine to adopt a carbon tax.

The trade bill would include language that says the two countries will ‘promote’ carbon pricing and mitigation.

“‘To see the Conservative Party of Canada decide not to support Ukraine with something they need with the absurd excuse that it’s because Ukraine is going to put a price on pollution, is ridiculous’, Trudeau told reporters in French at a news conference in Newfoundland.

‘The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA influence thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives, who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine… turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need’, Trudeau said in English a little later, speaking after a meeting with top officials from the European Union.”

Trump, the leading candidate for president, is a sharp critic of U.S. support for Kyiv and says he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected.

Canada has the second-largest Ukrainian expatriate community, after Russia.

“On Thursday Poilievre insisted that he supported Ukraine and a free-trade deal, but ‘voted against Justin Trudeau forcing a carbon tax into that pre-existing agreement’.

Poilievre would clobber Trudeau and likely win a majority if an election were held today, opinion polls show. One of Poilievre’s main promises is to “axe” Canada’s carbon tax if elected.”

