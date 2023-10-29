Canada’s Trudeau the Latest Leader to Backtrack and Delay on Climate Alarmist Policies – Rolls Back Home Heating Oil Carbon Tax for 3 Years

Trudeau guts his signature policy to protect citizens from financial hardships he imposed on them with this very policy.

About a month ago, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took a hint from brutal opinion polls and decided to put his citizens financial welfare ahead of the crazy climate alarmist policies that every good Globalist has to follow to the letter.

Outrage ensued, as you would expect – but the trend now seems to be catching on.

Now it’s Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who just announced a three-year carbon tax exemption for home heating oil, also and higher carbon tax rebates for people in rural areas.

These measures are intended to bring economic relief to families, amid high costs of living.

Lawmakers in his own Liberal party have strenuously called for changes to pricing on carbon ‘to combat climate change’, in particular in the Atlantic Canada region.

Reuters reported:

“Trudeau, noting the impact of high inflation, said fighting climate change must be done while supporting all Canadians. ‘This is an important moment where we’re adjusting policies so that they have the right outcome’, Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. ‘We are doubling down on our fight against climate change … (while) we are supporting Canadians’.

Trudeau also announced measures to incentivize Canadians to install electric heat pumps. The government said switching from oil to heat pumps could save homeowners up to C$2,500 ($1,809.10) a year on energy bills.

Canada, the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, is aiming to cut emissions 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and a steadily rising carbon price that will hit C$170 a ton by 2030, from C$65 a ton currently, is a key part of their plan.”

On the other hand, common sense opposition Conservatives have vowed to scrap the carbon tax altogether if they win the next election, that is only set to take place by late 2025.

“‘After plummeting in the polls, a flailing, desperate Trudeau is now flipping and flopping on the carbon tax as I am holding a gigantic axe the tax rally in a Liberal-held Atlantic riding’, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wrote on social media platform X.”

Conservatives are, of course, doing a victory lap out of Trudeau’s change of course.

National Observer reported:

“For months now, Pierre Poilievre has hammered the Liberal government with his familiar pledge to ‘axe’ its carbon tax. But for all his talk, he probably never expected Justin Trudeau to actually listen. That’s effectively what happened Thursday when the prime minister announced a three-year carbon tax exemption on home heating oil, a move clearly designed to placate restless voters in Atlantic Canada. In the process, it undercut arguments the government has been making for years and made the defense of an already difficult political position nearly impossible.

[…] ‘Our government is delivering relief to Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians, and people across the country who use home heating oil’, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted. Said relief, though, was from a policy her own government implemented — one that just came into effect in Atlantic Canada earlier this year.

It’s difficult to accurately describe just how bad this looks for Freeland and the Liberals. ‘To blow up your own signature policy is a very different thing’, strategist Corey Hogan said during an appearance on the Ryan Jespersen show, ‘because your entire government brand is tied to this particular policy, and you’re effectively admitting major policy challenges with it here’. Any counter-arguments the Trudeau Liberals might want to make to criticisms about the cost of the policy or its impact on Canadian households — ones the Conservatives have been making for a while — have been effectively neutered as a result.”

The decision was unavoidable, and obviously motivated by the declining political fortunes of the Trudeau Liberals in Atlantic Canada, where they stand to lose most of their 23 seats if current polling holds.

“After four years of defending the carbon tax, Justin Trudeau’s government crashed into the political reality unfolding in Atlantic Canada. Now, can any of the Liberal government’s signature climate policy be salvaged from the wreckage?”

