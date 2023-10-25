‘Spamouflage’: Canada Says CCP Bots Targeted Lawmakers’ Social Media With Mass Disinformation Campaign – Spy Agency Blocks Chinese Acquisitions of Property Close to Strategic Assets

Canadian foreign policy has definitely entered a new era in which tensions that were worked out in secret are now all out in the open.

While still in the throes of a diplomatic spat with India, accused by Ottawa of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist, it now appears that Canada has singled China out as the next former friendly country turning foe in front of the public.

The Canadian government detected a China-linked campaign that ‘involved bots posting disinformation and propaganda as comments’ on the social media feeds of members of parliament, including the prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

The ‘spamouflage’ used networks of new and hijacked social media accounts to post bulk messages.

According to Canada’s foreign ministry, the op took place in August and September and targeted dozens of lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

The Guardian reported:

“The messages included accusations against the lawmakers of criminal and ethical violations, a claim that the Hawaii wildfires were caused by a secret US military ‘weather weapon’, and deepfake videos.”

Thousands of comments in English and French were posted on Facebook and X feeds, and the government worked with the platforms to get the bot networks removed.

“’This campaign could discourage and make it difficult for MPs to carry out their duties and may dissuade MPs and diaspora communities in Canada from speaking out on issues which concern them’, said a foreign ministry report.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Canada said Beijing had never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries and the accusations were a ‘blatant smear campaign’.”

In September, the Trudeau government launched an independent public inquiry into attempted foreign meddling by China, Russia, and others.

“Ottawa has also accused Beijing of trying to interfere in its affairs through various schemes, including illegal police stations and the targeting of lawmakers. China has denied all such allegations.”

And that was not the only development souring relations between Canada and China.

David Vigneault, head of Canada’s domestic spy agency, says the country ‘has blocked Chinese acquisitions of property close to strategic assets’ over espionage concerns.

Vigneault spoke during an interview of security chiefs from the Five Eyes — a security partnership that includes Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Global News reported:

“’We have seen in the past acquisitions of land, acquisitions of different companies, where when you start to dig a little bit further you realize there is another intent’, Vigneault said on 60 Minutes, in a clip that aired Sunday night.

‘We have seen and blocked attempts by the (People’s Republic of China, or PRC) to acquire locations near sensitive, strategic assets of the country where we knew the ultimate purpose was for spying operations’.”

The ‘Five Eyes’ gathered last week at Stanford University.

“’At the end of the day, the threat posed by the government of China represents an existential threat not just to our innovations, but also to our security and our way of life. And that’s why the five of us are here together for this unprecedented event’, said FBI Director Christopher Wray, who convened the meeting, at a press conference last week.

[…] It’s unclear why the Five Eyes security alliance is making such a public push against Chinese espionage at this juncture.”

